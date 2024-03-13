KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is developing Malaysia’s first Faculty of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) as part of the effort to meet current needs.

Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the Higher Education Committee (JKPT) approved the AI Bachelor’s Degree programme in January, adding that the programme’s first cohort will begin their studies in October this year.

“The AI development and curriculum has been identified to fulfil industrial needs, involving experts in the AI field and in line with the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025 initiated by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti),” he said.

He said this when winding the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address on behalf of the ministry in Dewan Rakyat today.

Advertisement

Zambry said MOHE is working towards realising the country’s agenda to grow skilled talents that meet industrial requirements and future-proof graduates.

“MOHE has also developed a High Value and High Technology Programme Development Framework aimed at producing graduates who are able to face the ever-changing and competitive job landscape in the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement