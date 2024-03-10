NILAI, March 10 — Public universities need to prioritise the maintenance of student hostels that have been neglected for over 20 years, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said public university managements have been instructed to closely monitor on-campus facilities, especially student accommodation, to ensure students have comfortable living arrangements.

“Some hostels have not been refurbished for over 20 years, and it is our responsibility to gather information on the condition of these old dormitories.

“A few days ago, I visited Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campus in Sarawak. After observing the situation there, I emphasised the importance of prioritising student accommodation,” he told reporters after a student dialogue session at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Bandar Baru Enstek here today.

Meanwhile, he said the programme today serves as the best platform for student representatives to exchange ideas and perspectives, fostering the development of high-caliber visionary leaders.

During the session, Zambry also disclosed an allocation of RM20,000 to the student representative councils (MPP) for 20 public higher education institutions (IPTA) and seven private higher education institutions (IPTS).

“My vision is to witness the lineup of student representatives before me evolving into leaders... some among you may even become prime ministers or lead your respective states,” he said. — Bernama

