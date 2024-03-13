KOTA KINABALU, March 13 — Papar district has been declared a drought disaster area, the district disaster management committee (JPBD) announced today.

In a statement, it said the declaration was made today based on reports and information obtained in the area.

Papar JPBD has taken action to address the water supply issues in the district, including scheduling water distribution to residents using water tankers from the Sabah State Water Department (JANS), the Beaufort District Council, and the Fire and Rescue Department, it added.

It said JANS will prioritise hospitals, places of worship, homes for the elderly and schools, while the Papar District Council will prioritise residential areas.

The Papar parliamentary office, meanwhile, will supply water to rural areas.

Papar JPBD chairman Mohd Fuad Abdullah, who is also Papar district officer, urged residents to remain calm and understand that the declaration is for a drought disaster and not an emergency.

He said the declaration, made in accordance with existing regulations, is necessary to ensure prompt and effective measures are taken to assist the affected residents.

“Papar JPBD will ensure that water supply is delivered using water tankers to residents in need,” he said, while also urging those affected to contact the committee for further assistance. — Bernama