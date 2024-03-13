KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The government has no plans to designate Kampung Baru as a Unesco World Heritage Site to ensure the planned redevelopment of the area can proceed without hindrance, clarified Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She explained that such a Unesco recognition itself would impede any proposed development in the 125-year-old village.

“Moreover, heritage recognition has three levels, starting with heritage site recognition granted by the National Heritage Department, followed by national heritage recognition bestowed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and finally, world heritage recognition conferred by Unesco.”

“The criteria for recognition at all three levels must be met, and some of these criteria may not align with the current characteristics of Kampung Baru,” she stated during a question-and-answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

She was addressing a question from Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak), who inquired whether the government had any plans to designate Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

She mentioned that the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) has formulated the Kampong Bharu 2040 Development Master Plan (PIPKB 2040) as the guiding framework for the planning and redevelopment of the village in the heart of Kuala Lumpur for the next 20 years.

“The development of Kampong Baru is guided by cultural values, the preservation of architectural heritage, innovative land development planning, conservation and regeneration, and safeguarding the interests of Malay ownership,” she explained.

“Rest assured, the government is committed to elevating and establishing Kampung Baru into a prominent Malay Town within Kuala Lumpur,” she added.

Kampung Baru was founded in 1899 as a result of the determined efforts and demands of the Malay community in Kuala Lumpur in opposition to the British Colonial administration, with the proposal to create a Malay Village in the city, strategically located between the Klang River and Batu Road, approved by the British Resident of Selangor.

Dr Zaliha highlighted that property ownership in Kampung Baru falls under the Malay Agricultural Settlement reserve and is safeguarded with interest restrictions in line with the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation Act 2011 (Act 733). ― Bernama