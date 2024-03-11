KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) has received a report of the alleged assault on a personnel of the Signals Unit at Camp Rasah, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan on March 8.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said a transparent and comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident which happened to the 22-year-old victim from Sungai Petani, Kedah.

“I have just been informed of this. The matter is still under preliminary investigation,” he briefly told Bernama when contacted via WhatsApp today.

Earlier, a police report and several pictures showing bruises on the victim’s shoulder blade and elbow circulated on several social media platforms.

According to reports, the victim fled to his family’s village in Sungai Petani, Kedah as he could not bear the attack by his superior.

He reported the incident to his family before his twin brother lodged a police report due to the victim’s safety concerns. — Bernama

