ALOR GAJAH, March 9 — The Ministry of Defence assured that it will look at all factors, including the separation of powers, is carried out so that investigations related to abuse of power by the Malaysian Armed Forces are conducted more openly and transparently.

Its deputy minister Adly Zahari said the ministry has its own process and standard operating procedure (SOP) in giving justice to the parties involved when an issue arises, especially related to the problem of misuse of power by any party regardless of rank.

“We at the ministry do not deny receiving all reports, whether internal or external, including involving police reports, and because of that internal level investigations are very important.

“If there is anything related to certain officials, we first set aside the authority of those officials so that the investigation can be carried out independently while this victim can recover from the trauma,” he told reporters after attending the Alor Gajah Parliament Rahmah Carnival at Dataran Keris Alor Gajah here today.

Advertisement

The media previously reported that the Malaysian Army (TDM) confirmed receiving a report regarding the alleged abuse of power and the use of force by a senior TDM officer in Sarawak, against another officer.

TDM headquarters in its statement said a police report had been made by the victim last Sunday, following the alleged incident which occurred while the victim was undergoing training at the formation level and the report had gone viral on social media.

TDM also explained that as an action, the senior official concerned has been released from government duties to enable TDM to carry out a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

Advertisement

Commenting further, Adly said the Ministry of Defence has always been open in receiving all reports and will conduct internal investigations related to matters raised.

“Since the beginning, we have received reports and if there is a party who is not satisfied after the investigation has been carried out, he can take it to the ministry or there are other processes that can be done including the separation of powers according to the authority or the Armed Forces chief himself,” he said. — Bernama