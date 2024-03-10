GEORGE TOWN, March 10 — Two police personnel — a corporal and a sergeant major — who were apprehended for suspected khalwat (close proximity) in a hotel in Tanjung Tokong yesterday, have been immediately transferred.

Penang deputy chief of police Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad, said the action against the couple, who are attached to the Barat Daya District Police Headquarters, was taken after his department received a report regarding the incident.

“In addition to the transfer orders, disciplinary action has also been taken against the two personnel by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) of the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK),” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a woman who was still married to another man, along with a man who was also her colleague, were detained by the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) after being suspected of committing khalwat in a hotel room.

The raid was carried out at 1.30am after JHEAIPP received a complaint from the woman’s husband.

Assistant Senior Director, Head of Enforcement Operations Unit of JHEAIPP, Alamin Majok, said the raid led to the arrest of a man and a woman, both aged 37.

Both of them were detained under Section 27 of the Penang State Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1996 for committing khalwat. — Bernama

