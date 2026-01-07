IPOH, January 7 — Political Secretary to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim has called on all parties within the unity government to put an end to internal political disputes.

Commenting on DAP Socialist Youth’s (DAPSY) call for Umno Youth chief Datuk Muhamad Akmal Saleh to resign from his post as a Melaka state executive councillor (exco) following his call for Umno to leave the unity government, Muhammad Kamil said the focus should instead be on strengthening the nation’s economic resilience and political stability.

“Yes, that is the view from our friends in DAP. But if you ask for my view, the decision has already been clearly made.

“The focus now should be on how to continue strengthening the Madani Government in order to reinforce our economic strength and ensure political stability,” he told reporters after officiating the Back to School 2026 Perak PDRM Contingent Programme at Pengkalan PGU here.

Earlier, it was reported that DAPSY had urged Muhamad Akmal to step down as a Melaka state exco.

The call followed Muhamad Akmal’s statement at the Umno Youth Special Convention last Saturday, where he urged the party to withdraw from the unity government and revive Muafakat Nasional with PAS.

The DAP youth wing said the move was necessary following yesterday’s assertion by Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the party would remain in the unity government until the end of the current term.

Political Secretary to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim attended the Back to School 2026 Perak PDRM Contingent Programme at Pengkalan PGU in Ipoh, Perak. — Picture courtesy of Muhammad Kamil’s media unit.

DAPSY said Muhamad Akmal should immediately resign and act in line with his stated position by withdrawing from the unity government in Melaka.

Muhammad Kamil stressed that lessons must be learned from past events, noting that political instability had previously contributed to economic uncertainty.

“Do not be arrogant, do not be conceited, and do not be haughty. Learn from history. Take lessons from past experiences and do not repeat mistakes that have already happened,” he said.

He also emphasised that ongoing political polemics bring no benefit to the nation.

“My advice is to stop this turmoil and stop the polemics that bring no benefit to us today. Instead, focus our efforts on serving the people,” he added.

Asked whether PKR Youth would advised Muhamad Akmal to accept the collective position of parties within the unity government, Muhammad Kamil said differing views could be expressed, but must ultimately be guided by organisational discipline.

Political Secretary to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim attended the Back to School 2026 Perak PDRM Contingent Programme at Pengkalan PGU in Ipoh, Perak. — Picture courtesy of Muhammad Kamil’s media unit.

“We respect the views of all parties, including Datuk Dr Akmal’s. Views have been conveyed, and decisions or feedback have already been given.

“There is no need to prolong this issue any further. We should move on and carry out our duties and responsibilities properly,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil also pointed out that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had from the outset called on political parties to work together to form a unity government in order to strengthen political stability.

“This is not a new matter. It has been suggested from the beginning. Today, any party that wishes to be part of the unity government is welcome,” he added.