KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The government will not burden the people by reducing the BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95) quota based on income classification to avoid additional constraints for household expenditure, said Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

He said the government’s main concern right now is to analyse the data gathered from the beginning of the BUDI95 programme to see the success of the implementation.

“Let’s first analyse the data to look for potential unusual utilisation before we look at changing the parameters.

“It has been a major change for the country so we do not want to tweak with it too much in the short term,” he said during a fireside chat session entitled “Balancing growth, fiscal and the global” at the CGS International 18th Annual Malaysia Corporate Day 2026 today.

In terms of the 300-litre quota for BUDI95, Johan Mahmood said government data showed that the average consumption is about 83 litres per month, and 90 per cent of people eligible for BUDI95 used less than 200 litres per month.

Explaining further, Johan Mahmood also emphasised that the government currently will not be implementing a more targeted subsidy programme based on income class despite some proposal for a more precise mechanism.

“Let’s first focus on removing the leakages from either foreigner (consumption) or companies using subsidised fuel and allow more Malaysian to use the BUDI95) rather than engaging in a long debate.

“Whether we should come up with a tiered mechanism, maybe people earning more than RM20,000 should no longer benefit—that is not on the table at the moment, “ he added. — Bernama