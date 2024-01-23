KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today acknowledged that police supervision and monitoring can be improved.

Ayob said he has faith in the hiring process but felt the supervision of officers thereafter can be improved.

Ayob said this after he was asked if the hiring and screening process for new police officers should be reviewed following several cases of police personnel breaking the law including the rape of an underaged student by a lance corporal two weeks ago.

“The SOPs are comprehensive it's the supervision that needs improving. Supervision and zero tolerance for anyone breaking the law is the most important matter.

“Many of them (rookie officers) before joining (the force) are okay, but once they join maybe their environment or the challenges of the job gets to them so they stray and try to be involved in crime.

“So this is where we have to have a no-compromise approach and stern action must be taken," he said today during a press conference at Bukit Aman.

On January 17, a police lance corporal pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court to four charges of sexual offences including raping an Uzbekistan student inside a police patrol car last week.

Muhammad Fazrul Razzi Yunus, 31, faces charges of rape, engaging in unnatural intercourse, having sexual relations, and physical sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside a police patrol car on the side of Persiaran Saujana Ampang road at 10.30pm on January 9.

Human rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) has demanded that the government strengthen the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) as it is a crucial step in tackling the escalating issue of systemic police misconduct in the country.