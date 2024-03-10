BINTULU, March 10 — A briefing session on the proposed Bintulu Innovation Cultural and Historical Corridor construction project by the Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) was held at the chamber’s conference room here on Friday (March 8).

The briefing session was also attended by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and Emerging Technology Digital National Berhad (DNB) general manager Vicknesh Velaitham, a BCCCI committee member and the Bintulu Development Board (BDA).

Pang said the project aims to build a green and sustainable innovation park that uses technology while preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the area here.

“I also had the opportunity to listen to explanations about 5G technology from the company Digital National Bhd as well as voicing views on the implementation of 5G in Bintulu and the performance of the existing network,” Pang said during the meeting.

Additionally, Pang said the BDA shared information on environmentally friendly products and building materials and also hopes the project will bring benefits to the community here. — Borneo Post

