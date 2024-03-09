TAWAU, March 9 — The Kalabakan parliamentary community service centre has allocated RM200,000 to rebuild three wooden bridges ruined in a fire at Kampung Tanjung Batu Laut Logpond, a water village on Wednesday.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, also Kalabakan MP, said the bridges were a basic necessity for the water villagers that serve as the main road link for their homes.

“After the bridges are built, I believe other matters will be addressed and will follow suit,” he told reporters after handing over aid to the victims at the temporary relief centre at the multipurpose hall of the Tawau Sports Complex here today.

The state assemblyman for Tanjung Batu said he would find ways to help lighten their burdens, including applying for the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“The allocation for the SMJ houses is only 20 units per state assembly, of which there are already applicants,” he said, adding that, to help the victims, he would try to submit a request to the state government on Monday.

Meanwhile, he said victims were allowed to rebuild their homes at the original site as the area where the fire broke out had been gazetted.

“However, we may collaborate with the urban planning authorities to redraw and replot the area,” he added.

On Wednesday, 350 victims were made homeless after a fire destroyed 52 houses in the village. — Bernama