PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — The management of mosques and government agencies planning to hold religious and learning programmes during the Ramadan month must ensure that the invited preachers are accredited, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the matter was emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wanted the tazkirah (lecture) or knowledge delivered by the speaker to achieve the set goals.

He also said that the knowledge programmes such as takzirah before Zuhur prayer in Ramadan, which was inspired by the prime minister last year, will also continue this time.

“I invite the community to choose speakers with credentials so that we can ensure that the content of the talks delivered in the month of Ramadan in mosques, surau or social media platforms, contains the basics of true Islamic teachings,” he said in a press conference after launching the Ihya Ramadan programme today

Previously, the prime minister reportedly said that he wanted all ministries and government departments to organise religious knowledge programmes in their respective workplace to enliven the spirit of Ramadan.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im, in his speech, asked the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to coordinate spiritual and community programmes with the department’s cadre officers in various ministries and departments.

“We must enliven the Ramadan programmes in all ministries and departments with this strategic collaboration. This matter is very important so that we can all appreciate the noble values contained in the Madrasah Ramadan,” he said. — Bernama

