PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said legal amendments to replace the words “whose father” with “parents or at least one of the parents” in Parts I and II of the Federal Constitution’s Second Schedule will be presented in Parliament this month.

He said the move aims to ensure gender equality and align with the non-discrimination clause in Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution.

“So, now the word father is replaced by parents or ‘mother or father.’

“Parent in English means father. I have never heard of this ‘parent’ being a father. These parents are father and mother,” he said during his speech at the International Women’s Day celebration in Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre here.

He also expressed confidence that reasonable lawmakers would support the amendment, which would require a supermajority for passage.

“If you still can’t accept this statement and this change, I don’t think you deserve to be a MP,” he said.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the progress made towards this, acknowledging the efforts of the government, particularly Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

He stressed the significance of this amendment, stating, “After so many decades of matters brought up by the government, we were able to make this very significant amendment.”

On a separate matter, he said a fund of RM50,000 will be given to assist 100 women leaders to run women initiative programmes and to enhance the role of women in society.

The grants will be overseen by the Nancy, who will determine the selection process for the recipients.

“Community leaders or political leaders can use this fund to find a way to increase the activities of women’s ideas and suggestions.”

Anwar expressed optimism about the success of the initiative and hinted at the possibility of increasing the funding amount in the future.

“This is the initial stage and if it is successful I can consider increasing the amount before end of this year,” he added.

At the same event, he also said the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) review is in its final stages, adding that it is aimed raising the income of civil servants in Malaysia.

He said this move comes as a response to a decade-long stagnation in civil servant salaries.

"We are studying and I will discuss with the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Public Service Department director-general to give space and flexibility for women.

"We will try to announce before the end of this year because civil servant salaries were not being increased for the past 10 years," he said.

He added that through the SSPA, the government will explore avenues to accommodate women's responsibilities in caring for their families while continuing their professional contributions

"If this happens, Malaysia will be the first country to give such recognition to women to continue working in addition to taking care of the household," he said.