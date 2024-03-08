PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to submit full reports on their performances in the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report (A-G’s Report).

Met by reporters after performing Friday’s prayers at Surau Amaniah here today, Anwar who is also the finance minister said a notice for explanation has been handed to the two agencies to provide a full report.

“Yes, we have given notices for them to furnish full explanations of LTAT (and Felda) even though the matter was from 2022 audit.

“We decided that there should be a complete report on the weaknesses to be rectified, if there is anything involved that is not good we will have to take action,” he said when asked if Felda and LTAT need to explain their performance.

The A-G’s Report on the 2022 Federal Agency Financial Statement presented in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday showed that Felda suffered an after-tax loss of RM1.005 billion.

The report also revealed that LTAT reserves have recorded negative balances for three consecutive years since 2020, namely RM0.376 billion, RM0.285 billion (2021) and RM0.338 billion (2022).

Asked if he wanted to see the report himself, Anwar said; “Yes, I have asked for the report, we gave them notice at least two weeks to give the full report submission and Cabinet will deliberate on them”.

On whether there is a committee on the 2022 A-G’s Report, he said relevant ministries and agencies need to give further explanations on their performance in the report.

“Right now, we’ll have to study the Auditor-General’s Report and then giving chance to ministries, relevant agencies to come up with their own explanation and we will have to deliberate,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain also had lunch at the Putrajaya police headquarters surau here. — Bernama