SUBANG, March 8 — Family members of the passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have not given up hope of one day receiving news that the plane is found.

Although 10 years may be a long time, Intan Maizura Othaman, 44, wife of flight steward on board Mohd Hazrin Mohamed Hasnan, said she is still expecting closure — if not from the government, at least from someone who is able to offer answers.

“This event could be considered as something big, as we don’t meet with the other family members always.

“So, each year, this event, I would say, is an event that renews our spirit. We get to meet with all families from abroad and also those who are in Malaysia.

Advertisement

“So yes, this is the place,” Intan told reporters when met at the MH370 commemoration event organised by Voice370 here, on March 3.

MH370 flight steward Mohd Hazrin Mohamed Hasnan’s spouse Intan Maizura Othaman speaks to Malay Mail during the 10th year commemoration of the disappearance of MH370 in Subang Jaya March 3, 2024. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Looking back, Intan said it has been a decade, and some family members have accepted the loss of the passengers on board MH370.

Advertisement

“But as human beings, when we lose something, we want to know what happened, where it went, that’s human nature.

“I believe we all want to know the answer, not just family members, but the entire world wants to know what actually happened, and it is a big thing for the aviation industry,” she added.

While her family has accepted the loss of her husband, Intan said she is not discounting any miracles.

“I know some family members are still sad and are still crying.

Family members of MH370 victims gather during the 10th year commemoration of the disappearance of MH370 in Subang Jaya March 3, 2024. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“My daughter was slightly over four years old, and she did go through a phase of crying and asking for answers. So now, it is my son and I take it as a process. When he grows up like his sister, he will be OK.

“But it is never easy. They still cry whenever we talk about their father. We still miss him every day,” she said.

For Bai Zhong, a Chinese national who is MH370 passenger Hou Aiqin’s spouse, he recalled how their lives stopped when flight MH370 went missing.

“Over these 10 years, we have endured day and night the torment of losing our loved ones, constantly yearning for them.

“At the same time, we have been tirelessly seeking the truth — what happened to MH370? Where are our loved ones? So far, it remains an unsolved mystery.

“We don’t want mere speculation. We want evidence and the truth.

“Therefore, we once again urge Malaysia and relevant agencies not to cease the investigation and to provide the truth to our families as soon as possible.

Family members of MH370 gather during the 10th year commemoration of the disappearance of MH370 in Subang Jaya March 3, 2024. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“Death is not the conclusion of life, forgetting is. We want to say that no matter if it has been 10 years, 20 years, or even longer, as long as we are alive, we will not forget our loved ones, nor will we cease our quest for the truth. We believe that eventually, the truth will come to light. We will always be waiting for our loved ones to come home,” Bai said during March 3’s remembrance event.

Fellow Chinese national Jiang Hui, who also had a relative on board flight MH370, believes that resolving the MH370 issue is part of the shared destiny between China and Malaysia, looking at how the friendship between two countries started over 600 years ago, and Malaysia being the first Asean country to establish diplomatic relations with China.

“This is a disaster faced by both countries on March 8, 2014, 154 Chinese and 50 Malaysians, among China and Malaysia. But as we stand here 10 years later, what should we do?

“In 2024, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar İbrahim’s visit to China marked significant consensus in building a community with a shared future.

“I believe that in resolving the issue of MH370, both the families and the governments of China and Malaysia are part of this shared destiny,” he said.

In addition, he stressed that it is evident that in this era of rapid technological advancement, search time has decreased sevenfold, and costs to one-seventh, with an exponential increase in efficiency.

Debris from flight MH370 are seen during the 10th year commemoration of the disappearance of MH370 in Subang Jaya March 3, 2024. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“Ten years later, with the rapid advancement of science and technology, fully autonomous unmanned vessels, underwater robotic arrays and real-time imaging sonar systems have made significant progress and gained commercial operational experience.

“Issues such as search time, cost and personnel risk have been resolved. Failure to locate the aircraft would be an insult to human technology.

“Just as I mentioned earlier about the shared destiny, with all conditions met today, we, the Chinese families, are willing to the world work together with the Malaysia government to resolve this disaster,” he said.

Jiang further expressed hope that the Malaysian government will restart searches with rewards.

Minister of Transport Anthony Loke attends the 10th year commemoration of the disappearance of MH370 in Subang Jaya March 3, 2024. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“If the Malaysian government feels pressured by the cost of the search, we are willing to donate all the search costs awarded by the court, doing our utmost to push for the truth of MH370 to be revealed as soon as possible.

“This brings us to the second matter we came here for, which is to establish a direct channel of communication with the Malaysian government for further discussion and advancement,” he said.

Over 500 family and friends of MH370 passengers came together here on March 3 to share their experiences of enduring grief and struggle as they seek to find closure over the plane that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 people, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.