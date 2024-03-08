KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today called on the people to show appreciation and respect towards women and treat them with gentleness and love.

In a post on the official Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, Raja Zarith Sofiah wished all women in Malaysia a happy International Women’s Day 2024.

“Her Majesty has urged everyone to appreciate and respect women, treating them with kindness and love, as they too contribute to the progress of the nation,” it said.

In line with this year’s theme for Malaysia’s celebration of International Women’s Day, “Wanita Dijulang, Negara Gemilang” (Women Elevated, Nation Excels), Raja Zarith Sofiah conveyed her deepest appreciation to all women who diligently fulfill various responsibilities, whether as wives, mothers, or workers across different fields.

International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, recognises the accomplishments of the group in various fields, while also advocating for the ongoing fight for women’s rights. — Bernama