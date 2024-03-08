KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The development of the artificial intelligence (AI) code of ethics and governance guidelines has now reached 90 per cent, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

It said the document is scheduled to be presented to the Cabinet this month before its official launch in April.

“These guidelines are developed specifically for three main categories, namely users and the public, policymakers and providers or developers of AI-based technology.

“In general, it outlines seven principles of responsible AI that can be applied to all three main categories. Compliance with these guidelines can ensure ethical and safe use of AI,” it said in a written reply published on the Parliament’s website.

The ministry was responding to a question from Wong Chen (PH-Subang) who wanted to know the current status of the code of ethics and governance for AI and how it aligns with the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025.

Mosti said that a public consultation session is currently underway with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation through the Unified Public Consultation portal, with a minimum consultation period of two weeks.

“The document is being circulated for public consultation until today (March 8). The purpose of this session is to gather feedback from the public on the draft document for improvement before it is finalised,” it said. — Bernama

