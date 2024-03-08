KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Malaysian Meteorology Department today issued a warning of continuous rain in several areas in Sarawak until this Sunday.

According to the department, continuous rain is expected to hit Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit (Song).

An alert level continuous rain warning is issued when there are signs that rain or thunderstorms are occurring, or expected to occur, for more than six hours in an area.

The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media or download the myCuaca application for the latest weather information. — Bernama

