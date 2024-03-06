SIBU, March 6 — State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin foresees a great growth potential in both businesses and tourist travels between Singapore and Sarawak with the increase of direct flights from the island country and the state.

Lee said Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) had agreed to Sarawak’s request to increase their flights to Sarawak starting in May and June this year following his meeting with them in Miri last year.

With this new agreement, Kuching will remain to have seven flights weekly, Miri to have four flights weekly starting May 20 and Sibu to have three flights weekly starting June 5.

“I thank Scoot for working closely with my Ministry and Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore (Statos) to promote Sarawak in Singapore.

“I am confident that with more marketing and promotions by all stakeholders together, Scoot will be able to operate more flights to Sarawak,” he said.

Scoot yesterday unveiled its first six Southeast Asian destinations covering Koh Samui, Hat Yai and Krabi — all in Thailand, as well as Kuantan, Sibu and Miri.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang in a statement yesterday said with the new direct flights from Singapore in May, Sibu and Miri are reconnecting with Singapore once again after the termination from AirAsia last year.

He said this part of the effort from Statos in promoting flight connectivity between Singapore and major towns and cities in Sarawak. — The Borneo Post