JOHOR BARU, March 6 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested five suspects, including three Immigration Department officers, for soliciting and accepting bribes in a case involving the illegal entry of foreigners to the country.

The suspects, consisting of four men and a woman, aged between 35 and 46, were nabbed during a six-hour joint operation that started at 5pm yesterday.

The joint operation, consisting of Johor MACC operatives and the State Immigration Department’s integrity unit officers, saw raids carried out at separate locations in the state.

In a statement, Johor MACC said three Immigration Department officers were detained while they were on duty at Senai International Airport in Kulai, while the two locals were picked up at the Johor MACC office in Larkin here.

“It is understood that the operation was based on earlier discrepancies that were detected by the Johor Immigration Department’s integrity unit during a periodic integrity compliance check at Senai International Airport.

“The department’s integrity unit had checked the mobile phones of the officers and found several text messages via the WhatsApp application involving elements of gratification,” read the statement today.

It is learnt that the text messages allegedly contained the offer and acceptance of money from foreigners intending to enter Malaysia with the officers’ help.

The officers manning the Immigration area, upon accepting the offer, were to assist the foreigners without going through the proper processes and procedures according to the Standing Instructions of the Director General of Immigration Bill. 03 of 2019 as well as the Immigration Act 1956/63.

The MACC did not reveal the nationalities of the foreigners who are said to have been communicating with the Immigration Department officers stationed at Senai International Airport.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the five suspects.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 for corrupt practices.

All five suspects were remanded this morning to assist investigations.