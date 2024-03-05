KOTA BARU, March 5 — The National Colloquial Language Convention, which aims to empower ethnic language and document the diversity of colloquial languages in the country, will be held in October, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Advertisement

He said the convention would be conducted on a large scale, and several eligible states would be selected for documentation purposes.

“For instance, Kelantan is likely to be chosen due to the significant importance placed on its dialect by Kelantanese people.

“Kelantan serves as the best example when discussing unity and harmony among races because it comprises various ethnicities and cultural heritage,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Bicara Bahasa Kolokial: Melestarikan Keberdayaan Bahasa Komuniti “Cakno Loghat Kelate” here today.

Advertisement

Elaborating, he said the writing, spelling and pronunciation of a state’s dialect chosen for the convention would be recorded by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) as a reference for future generations.

“This is an initiative by ANM to document colloquial language as part of efforts to popularise the nation’s heritage so that future generations can appreciate it,” he said.

According to Aaron, ANM will serve as a reference hub for colloquial languages and ethnic culture in Malaysia.

Advertisement

“As such, the ANM will be mobilised to reach out to rural communities to learn about the history and traditions of the selected villages (for the colloquial convention) to be documented,” he said.

Meanwhile, ANM director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman emphasised that it does not compete with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka but focuses solely on ethnic language documentation due to concerns that it will become extinct. — Bernama