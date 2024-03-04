KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Journalist Ida Lim was named a recipient of the prestigious Khazanah-Wolfson Press Fellowship today, making it the first time a Malay Mail journalist has been awarded the fellowship.

Lim, who is a senior reporter, has over 10 years of experience as a journalist.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London and is passionate about writing explainers which break down complex issues for readers.

In recent years, she is most well-known for covering high-profile court cases like the 1MDB trial as well as constitutional challenges.

Lim will spend 10 weeks at the University of Cambridge in the UK researching ageing and the various policies and initiatives pertaining to it.

Joining her will be The Borneo Post’s Jenifer Laeng and Astro Awani’s Multiformat News Innovation editor cum anchor Luqman Hariz Ahamad Shaker.

The trio received their letters of award for the press fellowship today from Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir.

The fellowship is a fully sponsored initiative under the Khazanah Residency Programme.

Khazanah’s collaboration with Wolfson College started in 2013, with 18 Malaysian journalists and nine Malaysian communications professionals previously sponsored to attend the fellowship.

The Wolfson Press Fellowship was founded in 1982 and has benefitted more than 350 fellows from over 50 countries.