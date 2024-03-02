KUCHING, March 2 — A husband and wife were killed after their vehicle workshop, adjacent to their house, in Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha, near here, was razed in an early morning fire.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Datuk Khirudin Drahman, said that the victims were identified as Chin Ah Jon, 70, and his wife, Lim Gek Hue, 60.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We also sought assistance from a forensic dog from the Sarawak JBPM K9 unit, Wief, to collect evidence and find the cause of the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said that the department received an emergency call at about 4am, and the fire was brought under control at 5.23am, before starting the search operation.

Meanwhile, the state fire operations centre (PGO) spokesperson said that 100 per cent of the workshop, as well as five vehicles of various types, were destroyed in the incident.

Both bodies were handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama