PETALING JAYA, March 2 — The country still requires at least 2,000 bags of blood on average every day to ensure an adequate supply to face any potential future challenges.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said as such, his ministry would intensify efforts to promote blood donation campaigns in collaboration with the National Blood Centre (PDN) and St. John Ambulance Malaysia.

“Although we have surplus blood supply, we do not want to be complacent because we know that in certain situations or circumstances, additional blood supply may be needed, so we always support blood donation campaigns,” he told reporters after officiating the first Blood Donation Suite by St. John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) at 1 Utama shopping centre here today.

Commenting on blood donation activities during Ramadan, Dzulkefly said that although there is usually a decrease in the number of blood donors, this would not affect overall blood procurement operations as blood donation activities transcend ethnicity and religion.

“Blood donation activities transcend ethnicity and religion, and there are no religious law issues with blood donation (while fasting), the most important thing is that a person is healthy, that is the main requirement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Blood Acquisition Management Section of the Blood Procurement Division of PDN Dr D. Thane Moze urged young people from the age of 17 to step forward to donate blood.

This is because the middle-aged to elderly generations mostly have health problems that make them unsuitable for blood donation, she said.

“So our criteria of donor eligibility becomes a little rigid accordingly to make sure both blood donors and recipients are safe.

“We would like to encourage more youngsters from the age of 17 onwards to come forward and donate. They can come with their parents or guardians to give their consent,” she said. — Bernama