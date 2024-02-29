KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — A total of 6,394 teachers or 1.49 per cent of the overall teacher workforce were given approval to go on early retirement last year, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that based on records, this figure shows a slight increase compared to the previous year, which was 5,306 or 1.23 per cent of the total teacher workforce.

“The MOE (Ministry of Education) has conducted a survey on the factors of early retirement of teachers and its relation to the development of the teaching profession in 2022 and the findings indicate that among the factors leading to teachers opting for early retirement are stable financial positions, retirement benefits, health issues, changes in education policies and digitisation of education.

Wong said this in reply to Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) who wanted to know whether there was an increase in the number of teachers who opted for early retirement, the factors that caused the increase and the holistic solution taken by the government to address this issue.

The deputy minister said the MOE has announced 10 measures to safeguard the welfare of teachers, including strengthening the management of teacher recruitment to promptly fill vacancies in schools and provide new motivation to teachers.

“Concerned about the psychological well-being of teachers, the MOE has been promoting emotional management skills, self-control, and positive daily practices based on the psychological well-being level assessed through the Psychological Well-being Inventory (IKPsi), apart from providing counselling, consultation, and advocacy services,” he added. — Bernama