KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― The police have denied approving or issuing any permit regarding the “Perhimpunan Mega Rakyat Demi Palestin” rally, as announced by the Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat (SSP) in a news report.

Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said as of yesterday (February 27), the organisers had yet to submit any notification or application.

“However, the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) held a meeting with the organisers of the rally on Thursday (Feb 22).

“As a result of the meeting, the organisers were advised to submit a notification and permit application to the Wangsa Maju IPD,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He advised the public not to gather or hold any assemblies without permission.

“Strict action will be taken against any parties that do not comply with the regulations or violate the law,” he said. ― Bernama

