BARCELONA, Feb 27 — A total of nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged involving Malaysian telecommunication companies and agencies during the first day of the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC2024) which began here yesterday.

These significant agreements, witnessed by Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil at the Malaysian Pavilion, encompass collaboration in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and 5G Advanced technologies, as well as cybersecurity.

Among the notable collaboration is between Huawei and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aimed at fostering talent development initiatives within the communications and multimedia industry, alongside conducting joint research that is relevant to the field.

Furthermore, CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) and CTM360 W.L.L, a distinguished cybersecurity firm specialising in managing threats across various web platforms, has agreed to collaborate on combating cyber threats in Malaysia, along with sharing threat intelligence.

Simultaneously, seven additional MoUs were exchanged, involving U Mobile and ZTE; U Mobile and CelcomDigi; Maxis and Huawei; Maxis and Dell Technologies; Maxis and Nokia; as well as ITCO Niaga and Ausonia S.r.l.

Fahmi, utilising the opportunity on the second day of the congress, visited several strategic partners at their pavilions and is anticipated to witness the exchange of approximately 15 more MoUs involving Malaysian telecommunication companies and agencies throughout the four-day congress.

Earlier, Fahmi, leading the Malaysian delegation at the congress, had visited pavilions of prominent industry players including Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE. — Bernama

