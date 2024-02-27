KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at Istana Negara here.

A post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page stated that Hun Manet and his delegation arrived at the palace at 3pm and the audience held at the Seri Mahkota hall lasted about 30 minutes.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who is also minister-in-attendance.

Hun Manet arrived here this morning for a one-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Advertisement

This is Hun Manet’s maiden visit to Malaysia since appointed to the post in August 2023 to replace his father Hun Sen. — Bernama

Advertisement