ALOR SETAR, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Kedah branch, arrested a father-son duo, suspected of submitting documents containing false information to supply cooking oil four years ago.

A MACC source said that both suspects, in their 50s and 20s, were arrested at 7.30 last night and 10am today, when they appeared to record statements at the Kedah MACC office here.

He said that the suspects were believed to have used payment claim documents containing false information for the purpose of supplying cooking oil around Kedah, Perlis and Penang, while the supply was not carried out.

“These two are suspected of using the licence of the company they work for to make false claims for subsidised one-kilogramme packets of cooking oil from a ministry, between June and July 2020.

“The claims submitted contained false information to supply cooking oil to retailers and wholesalers around Kedah, Perlis and Penang,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director, Ahmad Nizam Ismail, confirmed the arrests and said that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said that the two suspects were released on MACC bail. — Bernama

