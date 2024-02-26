PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — An unemployed Pakistani man changed his plea to not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to the charge of raping a woman on an overhead bridge at the Serdang Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM) railway station last month.

Muhamad Mudasar, 23, changed his his plea in front of Judge Syahliza Warnoh after previously pleading guilty on January 23 to raping a woman, 29, at the overhead bridge at 12.45am, January 14 under Section 376 of the Penal Code and robbing her of her mobile phone and RM80 using a knife at the same time and place under Section 392 of the Penal Code.

The court then set March 14 for case mention. Deputy public prosecutor Anis Hakimah Ibrahim is conducting the prosecution while Muhamad is unrepresented.

Muhamad also changed his guilty plea to not guilty in a separate Sessions Court, in front of Judge Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Nor.

He and his compatriot Muhammad Waqas, 29, are being charged with robbing two mobile phones worth RM2,070 from a 20-year-old woman using a knife at the same place at 11.15pm on December 30 under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Muhammad Waqas had pleaded not guilty to the charge and requested a trial at the previous hearing. Judge Noor Ruzilawati then set case mention on March 26.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin while both accused are unrepresented. — Bernama

