KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 25 — Three individuals, including a female trader, suffered a total loss of RM20,040 as a result of being deceived by loan scams, last week.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mazli Mazlan, said that the three victims were interested in a loan advertisement on Facebook, and were attracted by the offer before agreeing to apply for a loan.

He said that the victims were then asked to make various payments to several bank accounts to obtain the loan, but they did not receive the requested loan.

“In the first case, the victim is a 41-year-old contractor who applied for a RM10,000 loan and suffered a loss of RM4,100. The second victim is 37 years old, a trader who applied for a loan of RM60,000 and suffered a loss of RM8,400.

“As for the third case, the victim is a 33-year-old operator who applied for a loan of RM60,000 and suffered a loss of RM7,540,” he said, in a statement today.

Mazli advised the public to check the company name, the legal conditions of the licensed money lender and the procedure, to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. — Bernama

