KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A Malaysian parliamentarian delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, visited Gaza war victims at a Palestine hospital in Egypt on Thursday.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, in an X account posting on Friday, said the delegation was accompanied by Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chairman Tarek Arafat.

The five-member Malaysian parliamentarian delegation are Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh who is Ledang Member of Parliament (MP), Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (Sik MP), Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (Kalabakan MP) and Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hattta Md Ramli.

Wisma Putra said the Malaysian delegation is currently heading for Rafah.

Advertisement

In a separate X post, Wisma Putra said Mohamad had met his Egyptian counterpart Hamdy Loza on Thursday.

It said the special visit to Egypt from February 21 to 24 underscores the commitment to strengthen diplomatic ties while affirming Malaysia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry said the delegation will visit the Rafah-Gaza border checkpoints, through which emergency and humanitarian relief supplies from Malaysia are channelled to Gaza.

Advertisement

According to Wisma Putra, the delegation also handed over donations from Malaysia to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and PRCS, amounting to US$250,000 (RM1.2 million) and US$500,000, respectively. — Bernama