PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Malaysia expressed profound disappointment as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to address the dire situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to a Foreign Ministry’s statement on Wednesday, the latest veto on the Algerian-led resolution, which demanded a humanitarian ceasefire and unrestricted aid access for Palestinians marked a significant setback in global efforts to alleviate the crisis.

As the situation in Gaza continues to worsen with Israel’s large-scale attacks in Rafah, there is no other plausible option than for the Security Council to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“The only viable solution to the current situation is a two-State solution with the establishment of the State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Advertisement

“Malaysia reiterates her call for the State of Palestine to be recognised as a full member of the UN,” the statement read.

The US on Tuesday again vetoed a UNSC draft resolution on the Israel-Palestine war blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Thirteen council members voted in favour of the Algerian-drafted text while Britain abstained.

Advertisement

It was the third US veto of a draft resolution on resolution related to Gaza since the start of the current conflict on last October 7. — Bernama