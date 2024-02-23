KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 23 ― The central zone Madani Rakyat programme, which serves as a platform for the people to obtain information about 163 services of federal, state and related government agencies, kicked off today at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

The three-day programme, a continuation of the One Year with Madani government programme, features various events for visitors and is the best platform to disseminate policies and new initiatives introduced by the unity government.

Visitors can come by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) counters to pay a discounted amount of fines, the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) counters for registration or renew driving licences for commercial or private vehicles at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) mobile counter and exchange their old helmets, limited to 1,000 visitors per day.

The programme, which runs from 9 am to 10 pm, also features the Madani Mega Sale and Agro Madani sale, displays of government assets, mobile services such as dental check-ups and treatments, blood donation drive, recycling, therapeutic massage and cosmetology.

The ‘Darul Ehsan Berselawat’ religious programme with famous preachers such as Habib Ali Zaenal Abidin is slated for 8 pm tonight.

As the lead ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) offers a special pavilion providing direct advisory services to visitors regarding paddy technology, aquaculture, and vertical farming, as well as a petting zoo for children.

With a target of 100,000 visitors, the programme allows the people to give feedback and views to improve the quality of government services and strengthen the relationship between the government and the people to build a more prosperous nation in line with the Malaysia Madani agenda.

The initiative, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), KPKM and the Selangor state government, covers Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. ― Bernama