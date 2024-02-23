JOHOR BARU, Feb 23 — The appointment of the new Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief, replacing the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, is expected to be announced before the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Johor PH deputy chief Aminolhuda Hassan said the top post will be selected from among the coalition party’s state chiefs from PKR, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and DAP.

“We will discuss the appointment of the new state PH chief as prior to this Johor Amanah had yet to hold its state leadership election process.

“However, Johor Amanah has completed its state leadership election today. So, as the party’s new state chief I will later discuss the appointment with the respective state chiefs from PKR and DAP,” said Aminolhuda to reporters after the Johor Amanah leadership committee meeting held at KSL Hotel and Resort here today.

It is understood that Aminolhuda will discuss the appointment of the Johor PH chief with PKR’s Rafizi Ramli and DAP’s Liew Chin Tong.

The position of Johor PH chief became vacant following Amanah deputy president Salahuddin’s death on July 23, 2023. He was also the domestic trade and cost of living minister.

Meanwhile, Aminolhuda said he will not bow to the calls by certain parties to give up his party position at the state level.

He said he was appointed as the Johor Amanah chief after being nominated by the party’s central leadership and his own state division.

“So, I stand by the decision made and will not be pressured to follow the views of certain parties,” he said.