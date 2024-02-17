JOHOR BARU, Feb 17 — A Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) state executive councillor said the absence of any Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives in the newly reshuffled executive council line-up should not be made into an issue.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said there are other ways in which both BN and PH elected representatives can jointly develop the state by consensus.

Ling, who is also MCA Youth chief, is confident that the absence of PH representation in the newly reshuffled state executive council for the remaining three years will not affect the unity government’s relationship among political parties.

“Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has already explained the state government’s position on this matter as BN’s mandate from the state elections was drawn up earlier, before the formation of the unity government at the federal level.

“So, we should respect the democratically elected government from the state election results on March 12, 2022,” he told reporters after officiating a joint unity programme in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Fo Guang Shan Temple in Taman Sutera Utama here today.

Also present was Unity, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar.

Ling was commenting on calls to include PH assemblymen in the newly reshuffled Johor executive council line-up to reflect the unity government at the federal level.

The Yong Peng assemblyman explained that Johor was unique as the PH assemblymen in the state legislative assembly are not called the Opposition, but a balancing force.

“The PH assemblymen have the same benefits as those from the government bloc as they also receive allocations from the Johor menteri besar for their respective areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raven Kumar, who is also the MIC Youth chief, hopes that the recent reshuffle of the Johor executive council will put an end to rumours.

“It has been settled and now is the time to work,” he said.

On Tuesday, Onn Hafiz announced Tanjung Surat assemblyman Aznan Tamin as the new Education and Information Committee chairman replacing Norlizah Noh, who is Johor Lama assemblyman.

The announcement put an end to speculation over the last six months that there would be a reshuffle.

However, no PH representatives were included in the new Johor executive council line-up.

Previously, Johor PH deputy chief Aminolhuda Hassan said he hopes that the state executive council will include at least three PH elected representatives to reflect the unity government at the federal level.