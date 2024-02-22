KUCHING, Feb 22 ― Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was the ‘Pillar of Harmony’ who fiercely worked to protect Sarawak’s religious freedom and racial diversity, said Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Head of State said it is undeniable that his predecessor transformed Sarawak into what it is today.

“He is indeed the ‘Pillar of Harmony’ of Sarawak while he was the chief minister and later as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, who again was the governor for all,” said Wan Junaidi in a statement.

“It is an undeniable fact that the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud had sacrificed his entire 63 out of 87 years of his life to serve Sarawak and helped transformed a backwater Sarawak to what it is today.

“Being the chief minister for all Sarawakians, he fiercely guarded Sarawak’s immigration rights, kept all negative elements off Sarawak’s shores, and built a paradise ‘Land of the Hornbills’, which celebrates religious freedom and racial diversity.”

The governor said it was Taib who had sowed the spirit of peace and harmony among the peoples of all races and religions in Sarawak, and whose legacy we now enjoy.

“The fruit of his hard and laborious work to ensure that no race will be left out in all the policies while he was the chief minister of Sarawak for over three decades has continued to be fostered until today,” stressed Wan Junaidi.

He also shared his profound sorrow and deepest condolences with Taib’s family members, as well as prayed that Taib’s soul would be placed among the chosen ones with the mighty grace of God.

Taib passed away early yesterday morning at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

Members of the public can pay their last respects to Sarawak’s longest serving chief minister and seventh governor at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex in Petra Jaya until 11.30am.

He will be laid to rest at the Demak Jaya family cemetery. ― Borneo Post