KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers will be held for two days beginning tomorrow.

The meeting will be presided over by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. — Bernama

