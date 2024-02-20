KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has won the “GOLD 1” special edition number plate after successfully bidding RM1.5 million, the highest value in Malaysia’s history, for it.

Payment for the number plate will be channelled to federal funds.

Earlier today, His Majesty granted an audience to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook who presented the King with a symbolic number plate at Istana Negara here.

The “GOLD” number plate series is to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the country’s Federal Territories Day, which fell on February 1.

Bidding for the special number plates had opened on the JPJebid website on February 1 and ended on February 5 at 10pm.

The bids for the most sought-after Gold numbers started at RM20,000.

Sultan Ibrahim, a keen car and motorcycle collector, is known to participate in previous number plate bids by the Road Transport Department.

The 65-year-old from Johor broke his own record for another special number plate series last June when he bid RM1.2 million and won for the “FF1” number plate.