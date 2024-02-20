KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Seven people including former chief secretary Tan Sri Ismail Bakar have been appointed to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ismail was appointed as chairman, while former Federal Court judge Datuk Prasad Sandosham Abraham is the deputy chairman of the EAIC.

Other members are Datuk Seri Yusof Ismail, Datuk Seri Razali Ab Malik, Datuk Mohd Gazali Abas, Datuk Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Siti Zainab Omar.

The appointment, for a term of three years, begins on February 1 until January 31, 2027 and was consented to by the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on January 24.

“It is hoped that these appointments will strengthen the implementation of EAIC’s functions and effectiveness in ensuring quality and integrity in the enforcement activities among enforcement officers and agencies,” said Anwar in the statement.

“The government also expresses its gratitude to the former commissioners of EAIC, namely Tan Sri Sidek Hassan, Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali, Tan Sri Mahmood Adam, Tan Sri Datuk Wira Aziah Ali, Datuk Alizatul Khair Osman Khairuddin, Datuk John Louis O’Hara, and Prof Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod, who completed their service in the commission on June 30, 2023,” he said.