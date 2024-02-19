PETALING JAYA, Feb 19 — A food rider pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing mischief by fire to an auxiliary police car at a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station last week.

Mohamad Hasif Syazani Zulkifle, 26, was charged with setting fire to a white Proton Preve car belonging to the Prasarana police at the Mutiara Damansara MRT Station here at 1.17am last February 5.

The charge, framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and can be fined, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Hakimah Ibrahim offered bail of RM15,000 with one surety and also ordered the accused not to disturb witnesses in the case, as well as to report himself at a nearby police station every month.

Advertisement

Lawyer Kailash Sharma, representing the accused, sought minimum bail on the grounds that his client had no criminal record and was not a flight risk.

Judge Syahliza Warnoh set bail at RM7,000 with one surety and allowed the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

She also set March 21 for mention.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad, Mohamad Hasif pleaded not guilty to another charge of mischief by scrawling on the wall of the MRT station.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at 1.10am on the same day.

He faced imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Farah Azura allowed him bail of RM2,500 with one surety and also set March 21 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Khairun Nisa Noor Harun prosecuted in the case. — Bernama