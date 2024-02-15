KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Police today arrested a p-hailing worker who set fire to an auxiliary police car and uploaded a video of the incident to gain attention on the TikTok application.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested in Flora Damansara near here at about 10am, and a hammer and petrol-filled water bottle which were suspected of being used in the incident, were confiscated.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect did the act to gain high viewership on the TikTok application by uploading a video of the incident through his mobile phone, in addition to showing himself being involved,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident at 1.42am today, a car belonging to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s auxiliary police was torched, believed to be caused by a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at it, near the Mutiara Damansara mass rapid transit (MRT) station near here.

Advertisement

The video of the suspect with the car in flames in the background went viral on social media with a caption claiming that he was satisfied with burning the car.

Elaborating further, Mohamad Fakhruddin said it was found that the man, a food delivery rider, tested positive for morphine, but had no previous criminal record.

He added the man will be remanded tomorrow. — Bernama

Advertisement