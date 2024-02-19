KUALA LUMPUR Feb 19 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today said that he is ready to meet with the "characters" whom he said were behind defending 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) propaganda and have been constantly attacking him and other federal government leaders.

He said he would do so once he get the blessings of both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a statement on X, Rafizi called out former Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil and Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi and a political analyst who goes by Liam Sian See for constantly berating the government despite them being in a union with Umno.

“These three constantly degrade me and the Madani government whereas in the past they were staunch supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Their actions have brought high praise from the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) but none of them dared to come on YBM to debate me on how to help the country’s economy,” Rafizi said referring to his podcast Yang Bakar Menteri.

“Once I get the blessings of both the prime minister and his deputy I will expose the true identity of the people behind the 1MDB propaganda campaign all these while who been hiding behind the name Lim Sian See,” said the 46-year-old who is currently hospitalised for several ailments.

“This invite goes out to Ish Jalil and Puad Zarkashi as well. I would like to know what their ideas are on how to help the country through these challenging economic times,” he added.

Isham was sacked from Umno in December last year following his actions which were deemed to be a threat to the party.

Puad, who is still an Umno member, on the other hand has been criticising Rafizi’s performance as minister.

He was reprimanded by Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki but remained defiant.