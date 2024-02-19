SEGAMAT, Feb 19 — The Johor state government plans to develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) by combining two key elements, namely green and high technology.

Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources committee chairman Lee Ting Han said to make the JSSEZ a success, the state government will use Shenzhen and Guangzhou as examples.

He said the two Chinese cities’ transformation from fishing villages to metropolises attracted the interest of the Johor government to use the same methodology in several areas, especially in the JSSEZ.

“The state government will visit the two cities early next month and will meet with Chinese government officials to learn about this transformation process.

“What is unique is that the two cities successfully combine high technology and simultaneously balance and focus on the greening element,” he told reporters after the state MCA Chinese New Year Celebration here on Sunday.

Lee said in addition to government representatives, there will also be meetings with companies involved in technology, chemicals and data management, as well as potential investors.

“We will choose the best to bring back to Johor. Apart from cooperation, we will also invite investors to invest here. That is one of the aims of this visit,” he said. — Bernama