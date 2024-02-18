GEORGE TOWN, Feb 18 — Over 50 per cent of fishermen in southern Penang have signed up for the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) after the Penang South Islands (PSI) project was initiated.

Penang Fishermen’s Association (PenMutiara) deputy chairman, Zakaria Ismail, said the majority of those who signed up are elderly part-time fishermen.

“Their reason for accepting the compensation is that they are unable to venture far out to sea to catch fish. However, about 100 fishermen from Sungai Batu and Teluk Tempoyak Units have yet to sign up,” he said when contacted today.

The media had earlier reported that several fishermen started to sign up for the SIMP offer upon realising that no solutions were found despite various efforts and with construction work having commenced on September 1 last year, they felt they had no other alternatives.

Zakaria added that some fishermen in the Teluk Tempoyak unit have not signed up as they were dissatisfied and objected to the stage 2 ex-gratia package offered.

He said a discussion would be held with the relevant authorities to allow fishermen from the Teluk Tempoyak unit to also receive stage 1 ex-gratia as recommended by the state government.

The state government previously announced the SIMP proposal, comprising ex-gratia payments and long-term benefits such as empowerment programmes and housing schemes for fishermen.

Fishermen who benefit from this are divided into two stages: stage 1 includes those from Permatang Tepi Laut, Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar and Gertak Sanggul, while stage 2 includes those from Seri Jerjak, Batu Maung, Teluk Tempoyak, Pulau Betong and Kuala Sungai Burong.

Skippers and crew members from stage 1 units will each receive RM20,000 and RM12,960 respectively, while for stage 2, they will receive RM13,200 and RM5,400 respectively.

In addition, skippers from stage 1 will also be offered boats measuring 8.2 metres in length, equipped with engines of either 60 or 75 horsepower. — Bernama