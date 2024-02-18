KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should be fair to the people whose bank accounts it has suspended pending investigation, according to a former chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Dzulkifli, who led the commission from August 2016 to May 2018, told Mingguan Malaysia in an interview published today that while investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) is difficult, those who are being investigated have certain rights and financial obligations to meet.

“I just want to say that in the zeal to investigate, we need to take into account the interests of the people who are being investigated, their rights which are safeguarded in the Federal Constitution as well.

“It should be remembered that when conducting an investigation, we need to allow these rights to those who are affected by the investigation,” Dzulkifli told the Sunday edition of Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

He said that when it comes to investigators, 12 months is not enough time to complete an investigation.

But he added that for those being investigated, the same 12 months of having their bank accounts suspended can destroy their lives.

“Life will also change because when the account is frozen, one has no resources and this is very painful.

“So, there needs to be fairness not only because of the passion to investigate, but know the rights of those involved, in other words, the people who are being investigated,” he was quoted as saying.