SIBU, Feb 18 — There is no room for divisive politics in Sarawak, stresses Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

According to him, stability remains the core foundation for the state, as it embarks on strengthening the foundation for new economy.

“We must have politics of unity. The leaders must work together.

“There must be no personal agenda; our agenda is Sarawak agenda, and the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) will stick to this Sarawak agenda,” he said in his speech for the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP)’s Chinese New Year 2024 Celebration cum the party’s 65th anniversary dinner here last Saturday.

The event was jointly hosted by five SUPP branches in Sibu: Dudong, Pelawan, Nangka, Bukit Assek and Bawang Assan.

In addition, Abang Johari said he had asked Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn and his deputy, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, to look after matters of education in the state and come out with practical policies on education.

“We say Sarawakian children must at least be conversant in two languages — Bahasa Malaysia (which is) mandatory, and also English.

“Now, because many children study in Chinese independent schools, they can also speak and understand Mandarin.

“Meaning, we have three languages — that is the future of Sarawakians.”

The premier also spoke about free tertiary education to Sarawakian children.

“With 5,000 students entering Sarawak-owned universities, we have calculated, and I know we have the money to provide free education to Sarawakian students — we are going to start (this in) 2026.

“This will go a long way towards benefitting our students, especially those from poor households who are unable to go to university,” he said, adding that this was not “election promise”.

“We, leaders of GPS, have calculated — this is our income, and we must give back to the people, especially the poor students who are unable to go to university.

“Irrespective of racial background, the children must be given the opportunity to study at university level,” said Abang Johari.

Deputy Premier Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, also the SUPP president, and his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong were among the dignitaries present at the event. — Borneo Post