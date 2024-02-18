BINTULU, Feb 18 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing reaffirms the party’s support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Tiong, also the Bintulu MP, said PDP pledged its full support for the premier’s leadership to maintain political stability and cooperation.

He said this at PDP’s Chinese New Year (CNY) Open House at the Civic Centre here, in the presence of Premier Abang Johari, as the event’s guest-of-honour.

“Do not worry; we in PDP will not backstab any component parties in GPS,” Tiong assured, while admitting that hiccups were to be expected in any political coalition.

“If we are not against them (the component parties in GPS), they should, therefore, not ‘kong kali kong’ us,” said Tiong.

On an unrelated development of the state’s tourism industry, the minister of tourism, arts and culture said he was committed to work alongside state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Abdul Karim is my counterpart in Sarawak, and we are working together to boost the state’s tourism industry and find ways to bring air connectivity to Sarawak,” he said.

On the party’s CNY Open House this year, Tiong said the huge turnout of people from all walks of life proved that the Sarawakians can live together and stay united despite the ethnics and religious diversity. — Borneo Post