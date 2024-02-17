KULAI, Feb 17 — The police said they are tracking down a man who was hanging on to the rear of a moving trailer along a highway here following videos of his dangerous stunt circulating on social media platforms.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tan Seng Lee said authorities were alerted of the incident after detecting a video of the stunt on social media yesterday.

He said checks showed that the incident occurred at Kilometre 35 of the Second Link highway towards Senai here at about 10am yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the unknown man was seen to be deliberately clinging on the rear of steel container that was being transported by a Scania trailer from Kangkar Pulai to the Senai Industrial Park.

“Initially the driver was unaware that a man was clinging on the rear of his trailer, until a friend sent him a video of the incident,” he said in a statement here.

Tan added that the 36-year-old trailer driver then lodged a report of the incident at the Kulai district police’s traffic enforcement investigation department.

“Police have initiated investigations under Section 47(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for illegally riding on a moving vehicle and obstructing the driver.

“The incident will also be investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for negligently endangering the personal safety of others,” he said.

Police appealed to those with information to contact the Kulai district police or the nearest police station.

On Friday, a 16-second video was shared in social media showing a man dressed in dark clothing and a knapsack clinging dangerously to the rear of a moving trailer along a highway.

The video footage is believed to have been recorded by another motorist who was traveling along the same highway.